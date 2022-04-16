RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don’t target Amerado, pick on me if you are bold – Delay to Archipalago

Kofi Boateng

Television presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, known widely as Delay, has demanded that musician, Archipalago, stops picking on his colleague, Amerado, and face her instead.

Delay, Amerado and Archipalago

This was after Archipalago said Amerado does not have the confidence to start a relationship with Delay.

There has been rumours of a relationship between Amerado and Delay now.

So when a Twitter user suggested in posted that Amerado is a potential groom for Delay’s plans for the year concerning marriage, Archipalago replied that that couldn’t happen because Amerado didn’t have the balls to approach Delay.

In addition to that assertion, Archipalago said the rumours about the amorous relationship between the two was a mere publicity stunt.

However, Delay didn’t hide her indignation about Archipalago’s comments when she saw the tweet. She replied that he should rather attack her instead of Amerado.

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

