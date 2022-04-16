Don’t target Amerado, pick on me if you are bold – Delay to Archipalago

There has been rumours of a relationship between Amerado and Delay now.

So when a Twitter user suggested in posted that Amerado is a potential groom for Delay’s plans for the year concerning marriage, Archipalago replied that that couldn’t happen because Amerado didn’t have the balls to approach Delay.

In addition to that assertion, Archipalago said the rumours about the amorous relationship between the two was a mere publicity stunt.