Don't they have Instagram in Wa? - Bridget Otoo reacts to flogging incident

In a post on Twitter, she asked whether the people in the region could not access Instagram.

"So, in Wa, if a girl “does hook up”, she would be tied to a pole and beaten? By the very men who patronize her… They don’t have Instagram in Wa or what? The next time I see you people say Gh is not like Naija, I would deal with you," she wrote.

The lady had confessed she is a hooker after leaked sex video of him and the said man.

In a viral video two men were seen flogging a girl tied to a pole in front of the palace of the Wa Naa.

The video was criticized widely as many people indicated the decision to flogged the lady was an abuse of power. Others also called on the Ghana Police Service to apprehend those who beat the lady.

Although most people assumed the Wa Naa had a hand in the incident because it happened in his forecourt, he his spokesperson has indicated that he did not sanction the act.

Naa Kadri Ibrahim, Jinpehi Naa, the Wa Naa's spokesperson disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Wa Naa and all the other important chiefs in the area were not around when the incident occurred.

“Whosoever took that decision to have them flogged has erred and must be arrested and brought to book.

“The position of His Majesty, Wa Naa, and for that matter, the palace, is that that is an unfortunate incident and we condemn the act of flogging and we are going ahead to collaborate with the police to see how professionally, they will go about it.