Don't think laws don't work in Ghana, learn from Akuapem Poloo - Kofi Asamoah (VIDEO)

"Get a case and see, this country when you don't get involved in a case, you'll think laws don't work. Get a case and see, that's where they will read articles, they will read clauses, they will read it in English and break it down in Twi," the film director said.

"I feel sorry for her ... I am hoping that the decision would be overturned, we can only be with her in prayers, let's learn our lessons from the Akuapem Poloo sentencing and leave the rest to God," Kofi Asamoah added.

According to the 'Away Bus' director, " it should tell us that social media they will be people who will be behind you but in your comment box, that is the only time they can support you".

"When you are in jail, none of these will ever show up, we can create hashtags and campaigns in your name but those who create these things won't be in the prison with you. So before you make any move on social media, please think," Kofas advised.

Pulse Ghana

"Social media is a public platform so when you put something there you've put it there for public consumption and based on that ... you can go to jail" he added.