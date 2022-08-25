‘Don’t think like the fools’ – Tinny extends rage to Andy Dosty

“I’ve not spoken about it because I saw a video of Merqury Quaye and another gentleman and Stonebwoy enter the studio and they said I owe whatever and he said he will pay. When I saw the video, I noticed only fools were there; none is wise," Tinny said.

During an interview on Okay FM, he added that "I saw it as a bunch of fools, a bunch of idiots who have had the chance to be on radio". His comments in the video above have since sparked controversy in the Ghanaian showbiz space.

Prince Tsegah, who is now the programmes manager of Hitz FM, addressed the issue on Day Break Hitz. However, after his take, Andy Dosty, host of the show, said that Tsegah was being charitable.

“I think you’ve treated this issue with kid’s gloves. Tinny is my friend; let me tell him straight in his face. I don’t like where this thing is going at all. You’re my brother, if what you did is not good, it’s not good," Andy said.

Responding to Andy Dosty, Tinny said “so, Andy wants to tell me he’s the one to tell it to my face that I erred. Then when you think so, you want to think like the people that said that. I’ll categorise you as such. If you think what I did was wrong, that’s your opinion. I know what I did was good.”