'Don't you dare propose to me, I don't want to get married again' - Princess Shyngle

Selorm Tali

Princess Shyngle has officially given up on marriage and will not tolerate any man or woman who dare tries to propose to her again.

Movie star Princess Shyngle [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]
The Gambian actress famed for her slim waist married twice within two years and all her alleged marriages collapsed.

After learning her lessons from her experiences, Princess Shyngle is now saying that "the thought of me ever getting married again makes me sick to my stomach I don't ever want to get married again".

Princess Shyngle
Sending a warning to any man or woman who may found him or herself dating her, Miss Shyngle continued that "so if we're dating Dont be calling and texting me everyday, once a week is good enough".

"Dont ever introduce me to any of your friends or family members. Don't you dare try to propose to me cuz that will be the last time you will ever hear from me again. I don't care if you're bisexual you can cheat on me with men and women I do not care as long as you're paying my bills, support my dreams, giving me good d**k,buying me expensive shit, l'll be the happiest," she added.

Princess Shyngle
The actress now based in America also disclosed that she is more interested in having children so whoever becomes her man is allowed to have baby mamas.

"I'm not interested in having kids so feel free to have as many baby mama's as you want. Lastly don't you ever post me on your social media or tell me you love me," she said in a social media post.

In January 2021, Princess Shyngle tied the knot with her long-time crush and childhood friend, Bala-Gaye. But on Saturday, April 10, Princess Shyngle took to Instagram to share her divorce documents and accused her husband of abuse and lies.

Princess Shyngle shares another romantic proposal video to announce she's now married
Before her January 2021 marriage with Bala-Gaye, the actress who rose to fame whilst living in Ghana was engaged to another mystery man she named as Frederic Badji.

She announced the relationship in September 2019 with a proposal video to reveal that she has been engaged. However, a month later, she came with a sad news that the relationship has collapsed with the pending marriage cancelled.

Princess Shyngle and boyfriend, Frederic Badji
Talking about all these failed relationships, Princess Shyngle is saying that social media played a significant role. In a YouTube video that sees her discussing dos and don't in a relationship, she said "number 4, keep your relationship away from social media".

"Keep your marriage out of social media, it's one of the main reasons that fucked my marriage so I am telling this for a fact," she emphasized. According to Princess Shyngle, social media users gaslight drama that will eventually cause problems in the relationship.

Hear more from her in the video below and share your thoughts with us via the comment section.

