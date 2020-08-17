The duo revealed this during an interview on OKAY FM on Monday, August 17.

According to them, they linked up with Shatta Wale through WhatsApp when they were in tertiary and managed to produce some hit songs for him but haven’t seen him in person.

But this time, they are ready to meet the singer.

They pleaded with Shatta Wale’s manager Bulldog to help arrange their first meeting with the singer.

“This is our first time meeting Bulldog. He is like an icon to us and a mentor,” he said. “We’ve been producing a lot of artistes when I was in Legon and my brother was at the Ghana Telecom University and Shatta Wale happens to be one of the artistes we’ve produced.”

Shatta Wale and Beyoncé in Already music video

“We produced ‘Kpuu Kpaa’, ‘Aplanke’ and ‘London Girls’ but we’ve never met him. We only used to vibe with him on WhatsApp until we lost his contact. So, we haven’t even seen Wale before.”

“I don’t know if this is an early favour, but we would like to plead with Bulldog to please make this happen for us. It will be a dream come true to see Wale,” they added.

And their prayer was answered instantly.

Bulldog promised to arrange a formal meeting for them with Shatta Wale this week.

Watch the full video below.