In 2017, Shatta Michy was subjected to heavy troll on social media underwent surgery to lift her ‘fallen Olympus.’
‘DOVVSU must arrest men who chew breast and make it flat’ - Michy jokes
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale’s baby mama, Michy, has jokingly charged the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service to deal with men who ‘chew and make breasts flat.’
Now, she is back defending women whose breasts are being ‘misused’ by men. She has advised men on how to handle breasts when playing romance.
“I really don’t know who has to hear this but bro,” she said in one of her latest Instagram posts, “breast is not pure water that you bite and suck anyhow. Don’t do that.”
She said breast is not ‘bofrot’ and that it’s not a competition to suck breast that way.
It’s not bofrot, neither is it Kalyppo. Don’t be doing that; it’s not a competition. Even if there is a competition for your woman’s breast, it’s certainly your child.”
Michy then jokingly called on DOVVSU to deal with men who fight with their children over breast.
“DOVVSU must arrest you for competing with your own child over breast. Something as essential as that for your children. I’m a walking evidence of men like you who chew breast and make it flat. Go to the internet and see my throwback,” she concluded.
Watch the hilarious video below.
