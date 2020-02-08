The "Nothing I Get" hitmaker was surprisingly presented with a Plaque by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia after performing as the Guest Artiste during the event.

Fameye in an Instagram post expressed his gratitude to the Police Service and the Vice President.

He wrote ,"My hustle means a lot to the state God bless you Vice President his excellency Honourable @mbawumia and the @ghanapoliceservice this plaque means a lot to my career."

Fameye is currently out with new single and video "Obolo" featuring Mr. Eazi.