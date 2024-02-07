Police officers take orders from rich people to abuse the poor - Dr Oteng's ex-wife

Without mentioning names, the former wife of the Angel Group of Companies founder, said although the core mandate of the police is to apprehend and prosecute offenders, there isn’t any clause in the constitution that states that debtors should be arrested and detained overnight.

Sally took to Instagram to make her point in a series of posts in which she tagged the Ghana Police Service.

“Some rich men in this country are using some police men in the police service to intimidate and humiliate poor people in this country. The core mandate of the Ghana police service is to Apprehend and prosecute offenders, Maintaining of law and order, Protection of life and property.

"I haven't come across any clause in the constitution or article that says a person can be kept behind bars overnight for owing someone. I am pleading with the IGP to please educate some police men who are being used as debt collectors to leave that in the hands of the judiciary if the person did not acquire the debt through fraudulent means.

"Owing someone is a civil case not a criminal case. The poor should have a voice in the country. I hardly bring my issues on social media but this time, adonko company ltd .........”

Sally, who is a private legal practitioner, seized the opportunity to educate the public on how the law works with the system of collection of debts.

