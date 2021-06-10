Dr Kweku Oteng honoured by Ghana Revenue Authority for paying taxes (PHOTO)

The GRA said the ‘Excise Tax Stamp’ is a specially designed stamp with digital and other security features which is affixed on excisable goods to show that taxes and duties have been paid or would be paid.

The stamp is affixed on specified excisable goods in Ghana whether locally manufactured or imported.

Mr Duodu told Angel News in an interview that: “By this award, we want to encourage Dr Kwaku Oteng and other business owners to keep paying their taxes in order for the government to realize more revenue to develop the country.”

“We are pleased to honour the Angel Group because through the payment of their excise taxes and VAT, the Ashanti Area nearly hit our revenue targets in the year 2020”.

Addressing speculations that he might not have been paying his taxes following allegations by a journalist that the Ghana Revenue Authority was on his heels, Dr Kwaku Oteng said the allegations were ‘borne out of sheer ignorance’.