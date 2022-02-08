'Dr Oteng can't slap me, he didn't sack me' - Akua Amoakowa on why she left ABN (VIDEO)

Unconfirmed reports claim that Akua Amoakowa and the business mogul are no more together, hence, she was sacked from managing his media house. Speaking to this report, Akua said " I can not be sacked from Angel TV".

Akua Amoakowaa and husband Dr Kwaku Oteng Pulse Ghana

During an interview on Starr FM, she explained that " I left Angel TV on my accord". Detailing why she left, she explained that "I left Angel TV because my work at Angel TV was done".

"I set up Angel TV and at a point in time, I felt it is time for me to do something for myself. So I left Angel TV because I wanted to build something for myself. You can't work for somebody all your life," she said in the video below.

Before this, there it has been alleged that Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, also known as the 4th wife of the Angel Group of Companies founder, lost her Managing Director of Angel TV position over claims of infidelity.

Pushed to talk about matters concerning her marriage and Dr Kwaku Oteng, she pleaded with the radio presenter to change the topic. She however seized a moment to trash rumours that she was slapped by her estranged husband.

"It's never true, you see me as a calm person but I am not soft. I am a very strong-willed person" she said and added that "and my husband is too much of a gentleman to slap me".

However, Akua confirmed her split from Dr Otenf when also noted that “I’m single and not ready to mingle. I don’t have time".