DR UN explains why he gave Sarkodie water bottle as an ward on the Delay Show (WATCH)

Later it was discovered that the award scheme is not associated with the UN and was a ceremony organized by Kwame Fordjour without the consent of the International body. However, the DR UN continues to defend the credibility of his awards scheme.

Questioned about his awards on the Delay Show by the host, he said "I have organized about 10 awards. I am like Ghana don't learn and they keep talking trash about dignified people. Sarkodie himself who received the flask, ask him how I got him at the event".

"When you hold a water, it's a shining star, water is life all your followers, the population that follows you you are holding their life, that is the meaning of that," Dr Un told Delay in the heated interview broadcasted on TV3 last night.