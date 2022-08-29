RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DR UN explains why he gave Sarkodie water bottle as an ward on the Delay Show (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Dr UN is back in the news as he has sat on the Delay Show over the weekend to talk about his life, achievements and more. Also known as Dr Kwame Fordjour, the Ghanaian is famed to have organized one of the country's most controversial award schemes.

He succeeded in giving Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, and Nathaniel Attoh among others fake awards and plaques made of inferior products. The Ghanaian rapper who was suited to the event as a dapper proudly received an empty water bottle as his 'UN Award'.

Later it was discovered that the award scheme is not associated with the UN and was a ceremony organized by Kwame Fordjour without the consent of the International body. However, the DR UN continues to defend the credibility of his awards scheme.

Questioned about his awards on the Delay Show by the host, he said "I have organized about 10 awards. I am like Ghana don't learn and they keep talking trash about dignified people. Sarkodie himself who received the flask, ask him how I got him at the event".

"When you hold a water, it's a shining star, water is life all your followers, the population that follows you you are holding their life, that is the meaning of that," Dr Un told Delay in the heated interview broadcasted on TV3 last night.

Asked why he gave ace broadcaster, Nathaniel Attoh, a horse, he replied "so when will Ghana grow?" He continued that "awards that we are giving, you that you are not the architect of the award, you want to show us what we should give to you? Then don't come". Hear more from him in the video below.

