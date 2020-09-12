  1. Entertainment
Plan a music concert and we’ll tell you which ‘UN Award’ you’ll receive

Selorm Tali
You can also be a prestigious 'UN Award' winner like Sarkodie, D Black and Berla Mundi turned out to be after receiving recognition from Dr UN. All need to do is plan a music concert from the options below and we'll tell you 'UN Award’ you deserve.

In which of these months would you organize your event?

January
July
August
December

Which international artiste would be performing at your concert?

Rihanna
Beyonce
Kanye West
Jay Z

What time will you start your event?

3:00PM
6:00PM
7:00PM
9:00PM

Which of these Ghanaian artistes will be your headline performer?

Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Samini
Stonebwoy

Which of these set of Ghanaian acts will perform at your event?

Wendy Shay, Kofi Kinaata, Patapaa
Adina, Kuami Eugene, Quamina MP
King Promise, MzVee, Dope Nation
KiDi, Joy B, La Meme Gang

Which of these two Nigerian acts will at your music concert?

Tiwa Savage and Mayor Kun
Davido and Joe Boy
Wiz Kid and Naira Marley
Burna Boy and Zlatan

Which venue will you stage your concert?

Accra Sports Stadium
Accra Conference Center (The Dome)
Kokrobite Beach
The Bukom Boxing Arena

Which of these pair would host your concert?

Chris Attoh and Eazzy
K.O.D and Berla Mundi
Nathaniel Attoh and Naa Ashorkor
DKB and Joselyn Dumas

Which of these Media Houses will you partner with?

TV3
Joy FM
Citi FM
Gh One TV
Your score: A UN - Ban Ki Moon Honour
Congrats! Your event planning skills have earned you a UN - Ban Ki-Moon Honour for organizing a concert that recorded the highest crowd in Africa.
Your score: A UN - Kofi Annan Honour
Congrats! Your event planning skills have earned you a UN - Kofi Annan Honour for organizing the most talked about African concert.
Your score: A UN- Kwame Nkrumah Honour
Congrats! Your event planning skills have earned you UN- Kwame Nkrumah Honour for organizing Ghana's first biggest concert in Africa.
Your score: A UN - Komla Dumor Honour
Congrats! Your event planning skills have earned you UN - Komla Dumor Honour for organizing Ghana's first biggest music concert aired live on BBC
Source: Pulse Ghana
Selorm Tali
Selorm Tali More from the author »
