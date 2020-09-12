Plan a music concert and we’ll tell you which ‘UN Award’ you’ll receive
You can also be a prestigious 'UN Award' winner like Sarkodie, D Black and Berla Mundi turned out to be after receiving recognition from Dr UN. All need to do is plan a music concert from the options below and we'll tell you 'UN Award’ you deserve.
In which of these months would you organize your event?
January
July
August
December
What time will you start your event?
3:00PM
6:00PM
7:00PM
9:00PM
Which of these Ghanaian artistes will be your headline performer?
Which of these set of Ghanaian acts will perform at your event?
Wendy Shay, Kofi Kinaata, Patapaa
Adina, Kuami Eugene, Quamina MP
King Promise, MzVee, Dope Nation
KiDi, Joy B, La Meme Gang
Which of these two Nigerian acts will at your music concert?
Tiwa Savage and Mayor Kun
Davido and Joe Boy
Wiz Kid and Naira Marley
Burna Boy and Zlatan
Which venue will you stage your concert?
Which of these pair would host your concert?
Chris Attoh and Eazzy
K.O.D and Berla Mundi
Nathaniel Attoh and Naa Ashorkor
DKB and Joselyn Dumas
