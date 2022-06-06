Dr UN replies Lil Win over his reason for rejecting honorary statue

Rejecting the statue, Lil win took to social media to post the artwork with the caption "Ooo Ghana why why all this hmmmm this is Dr UN is not me why". The actor's post attracted hundreds of comments on social media.

Dr UN, real name Kwame Owusu Fordjour, is the now-famous Ghanaian man known for organizing his infamous UN Awards which turned out to be fake after he successfully awarded Sarkodie, D Black, Nathaniel Attoh, and Hon Alban Bagbin among other prominent Ghanaians.

Responding to actor's post, Dr UN in a radio interview said “Lilwin is saying the statue should be given to me because it resembles me but I don’t receive awards of such caliber. If the person presented it to me, I would take it because it’s appreciation and it shows the person likes you”.