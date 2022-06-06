A few days ago, the Kumawood actor has been honoured with a statue but he rejected it. According to Lil Win, he rejected the statue because it rather looks like another Ghanaian legend.
Dr UN replies Lil Win over his reason for rejecting honorary statue
Dr UN is doing everything he can to ensure that Lil Win stops trolling him on social media.
Rejecting the statue, Lil win took to social media to post the artwork with the caption "Ooo Ghana why why all this hmmmm this is Dr UN is not me why". The actor's post attracted hundreds of comments on social media.
Dr UN, real name Kwame Owusu Fordjour, is the now-famous Ghanaian man known for organizing his infamous UN Awards which turned out to be fake after he successfully awarded Sarkodie, D Black, Nathaniel Attoh, and Hon Alban Bagbin among other prominent Ghanaians.
Responding to actor's post, Dr UN in a radio interview said “Lilwin is saying the statue should be given to me because it resembles me but I don’t receive awards of such caliber. If the person presented it to me, I would take it because it’s appreciation and it shows the person likes you”.
According to Dr UN, it is about time Lil Win puts a stop to trolling him. “Lilwin was trolling me for honoring big people in this country. We are still in the learning process and not many people know more about honorary awards so I don’t blame him," he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh