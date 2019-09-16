The Nigerian identified as David Jagun has been stanning the Canadian rapper for years, hoping to ever catch his attention and finally Drake has personally come his way.

The American based rapper on Monday morning posted videos of David on his Instagram page and wrote “Nah @davidjagun I am flying you to a show ASAP you going 2 hard”.

Drake’s gesture has touched fans with many trooping David’s Instagram page, which has seen his Instagram followers fast increasing. In reaction, David. Who is also a drummer, has acknowledged Drake’s effort to fly him to his next show.

Posting a picture of the rapper, he wrote “ God use Drake to bless me, and am so happy... God bless OVO sound radio ( 6 god) ” See more from the posts below.