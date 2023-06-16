At the time, the superstar and his hardworking team are warming up for the release of their jam.
Drogo set to thrill music lovers with new 'Man No Be God' track
One of Ghana’s finest talents based in the United Kingdom Drogo is set to release a new song which features Vinnikins and Roade dubbed “Man No Be God”.
Over the years, the talented musician has released a couple of hit songs which has topped some music charts. From his archives are songs like Bando, Fuego, and Outside featuring Yaw Dyro.
This new jam is set to take over the airwaves in no time. The song will come with a classic visual shot from Accra. This masterpiece per checks on YouTube Premieres on 6/16/23 at exactly 3:00 PM.
