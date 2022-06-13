The Ghanaian social media commentator got into trouble with the managers of a pub in Accra over the weekend and the police were called on her. According to reports, Afia Schwarzenegger was allegedly drunk and caused a scene by breaking an item in the pub.
'Drunk' Afia Schwarzenegger dragged to police station for breaking items in a pub (VIDEO)
Afia Schwarzenegger went out to have fun to return home but ended up at the counter back of a police station.
The incident is said to have happened Sunday dawn. "Efia Shwar make fine for Honeysuckle airport branch wey she take pool ball break glass make she pay she say she no go pay," an eyewitness to told snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb.
According to the report, the management of the venue was forced to call the police on Afia Schwarzenegger and she was dragged to the Airport Police Station. "So them carry am go airport police station," the eyewitness added.
Following this, the mother of 3 has captured in a video where she could be seen detained behind the counter of the police station. Nana Tornado shared the video but however claimed that Afia bought drinks and couldn't pay for it, hence, the arrest.
"ASIBOLANGA Was Arrested at Airport Police Station THIS Down At 1am…. FOR NOT PAYING FOR A DRINK SHE BOUGHT. I Have My SetLight On You Baraaaaaa. THEIFFFFFF," he said as a caption to the video below.
