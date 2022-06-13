RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Drunk' Afia Schwarzenegger dragged to police station for breaking items in a pub (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Afia Schwarzenegger went out to have fun to return home but ended up at the counter back of a police station.

'Drunk' Afia Schwarzenegger dragged to police station for breaking items in a pub (VIDEO)
'Drunk' Afia Schwarzenegger dragged to police station for breaking items in a pub (VIDEO)

The Ghanaian social media commentator got into trouble with the managers of a pub in Accra over the weekend and the police were called on her. According to reports, Afia Schwarzenegger was allegedly drunk and caused a scene by breaking an item in the pub.

Recommended articles

The incident is said to have happened Sunday dawn. "Efia Shwar make fine for Honeysuckle airport branch wey she take pool ball break glass make she pay she say she no go pay," an eyewitness to told snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb.

Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger Pulse Ghana

According to the report, the management of the venue was forced to call the police on Afia Schwarzenegger and she was dragged to the Airport Police Station. "So them carry am go airport police station," the eyewitness added.

'Drunk' Afia Schwarzenegger dragged to police station for breaking items in a pub (VIDEO)
'Drunk' Afia Schwarzenegger dragged to police station for breaking items in a pub (VIDEO) 'Drunk' Afia Schwarzenegger dragged to police station for breaking items in a pub (VIDEO) Pulse Ghana

Following this, the mother of 3 has captured in a video where she could be seen detained behind the counter of the police station. Nana Tornado shared the video but however claimed that Afia bought drinks and couldn't pay for it, hence, the arrest.

"ASIBOLANGA Was Arrested at Airport Police Station THIS Down At 1am…. FOR NOT PAYING FOR A DRINK SHE BOUGHT. I Have My SetLight On You Baraaaaaa. THEIFFFFFF," he said as a caption to the video below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Antoa should kill me if I didn't sleep with Chairman Wontumi; Afia Schwarzenegger curses

Afia Schwarzenegger

Hajia Bintu challenges Bhaddie Kelly with new TikTok video (WATCH)

Hajia Bintu challenges Bhaddie Kelly

Bhaddie Kelly: Ghanaian boys go crazy over Togolese TikToker for being 'perfect' (VIDEOS)

TikTok star Bhaddie Kelly

Kumawood actor Patrick Safo dead after reportedly drowning

Kumawood actor and pastor, Rev Patrick Safo