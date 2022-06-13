The incident is said to have happened Sunday dawn. "Efia Shwar make fine for Honeysuckle airport branch wey she take pool ball break glass make she pay she say she no go pay," an eyewitness to told snapchat blogger Sel The Bomb.

Pulse Ghana

According to the report, the management of the venue was forced to call the police on Afia Schwarzenegger and she was dragged to the Airport Police Station. "So them carry am go airport police station," the eyewitness added.

'Drunk' Afia Schwarzenegger dragged to police station for breaking items in a pub (VIDEO) Pulse Ghana

Following this, the mother of 3 has captured in a video where she could be seen detained behind the counter of the police station. Nana Tornado shared the video but however claimed that Afia bought drinks and couldn't pay for it, hence, the arrest.