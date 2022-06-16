Dulcie Boateng gifts best friend GH₵50,000 to celebrate birthday (WATCH)

One of the captions of the posts read “I said I don’t play with this girl! She’s my person. My personal person, my whole heart, my soul mate, my mother from another mother. Enjoy.”

Also sharing her love to her friend, she wrote on Instagram that they have come far regardless of their detractors.

“Remember that time when we were younger, and everyone in the area didn’t understand why we were always with each other, including our families. So many times, people said you weren’t good for me, so many times this friendship could have been broken, but so many times we defied the odds and still stood our grounds because only both of us knew what we had.

“After a few years they stopped trying, they came to understand that there was no Dulcie without Naa and there was no Naa without Dulcie, but we already knew that didn’t we? It’s like we made a silent vow to each other, without even speaking words we knew how much we wanted this friendship.

“Through all the rain, and through the sunshine, through the clouds and through the rainbows, you’ve always been here, it’s been how many years? And you’ve never left my side. There’s been so many times they’ve told me I take you too personal, and I proudly say I know, baby I don’t mind at all. There’s been times when people have told you that you act like you’re afraid to lose me, and you say so proudly. ‘Yes, I am, I’m afraid to lose Dulcie because I don’t want to lose her’ there is nothing like you and me.”

Dulcie has been marketing companies for almost three years, and a simple shove from her, provided start-ups and other enterprises with the needed exposure and attention.

She is one of Ghana’s youngest social media influencers who helps businesses develop through marketing on the Snapchat social media platform.