Dumelo donates items to hospital and widows on his birthday

Evans Effah

Actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has donated some items to widows in the Guan District in the Oti Region.

The donation was in commemoration of his birthday which fell on Thursday, February 3. He donated made in Ghana rice to the residents he visited.

John Dumelo revealed that making donations to widows to commemorate his birthday, is an initiative he took up 10 years ago.

I always donate to widows on my birthday. Been doing this for the last 10 years. This year was no exception. I donated Made in Ghana bags of rice to widows in the Akpafu area of the Guan District,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

John Dumelo also donated hospital equipment and other items to the Likpe Bakua Polyclinic, also in the Guan District.

He noted that “healthcare must be accessible and closer to all especially citizens in the Guan district.”

Among other things, he donated suction machines, two nebulizers, oximeters, stethoscopes, liquid soap and sanitisers.

Evans Effah

