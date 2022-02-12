Dumelo donates items to hospital and widows on his birthday

John Dumelo revealed that making donations to widows to commemorate his birthday, is an initiative he took up 10 years ago.

“I always donate to widows on my birthday. Been doing this for the last 10 years. This year was no exception. I donated Made in Ghana bags of rice to widows in the Akpafu area of the Guan District,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

Pulse Ghana

John Dumelo also donated hospital equipment and other items to the Likpe Bakua Polyclinic, also in the Guan District.

He noted that “healthcare must be accessible and closer to all especially citizens in the Guan district.”