Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriage


John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriage

The superstar actor and his wife, Gifty Mawunya, welcomed their first baby on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian actor John Dumleo has given a savage reply to persons asking how his son was birthed barely five months into his marriage.

The superstar actor and his wife, Gifty Mawunya, welcomed their first baby on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Dumelo later took to Instagram to announce the birth of his baby boy, whose name he revealed to be John Dumelo Jnr (JJ).

READ ALSO: John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you teary

play

 

Despite many Ghanaians genuinely sharing in the happiness of the actor, there were others who chose to be witty.

Some persons jokingly wondered how it was possible for Dumelo and his wife to welcome their first child after just five months of marriage.

Whiles these were whispers; a bold fan of the actor went a step further to demand for an answer on Twitter.

The fans wrote: “Eii Mr Dumelo, how were u able to give birth after 5 months of being married?? Wonders shall never end ampa.”

play

 

Responding to this tweet, Dumelo gave the fan an answer, albeit also deciding to be witty.

“I used double track system...,” the actor cum entrepreneur savagely replied.

 

READ ALSO: Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new baby boy

John Dumelo and wife Gifty Mawunya got married in May 2018, an event that came as a surprise to most Ghanaians, just like the announcement of the birth of John Dumelo Jnr.

The movie actor’s son who is barely a day old on Instagram already has over 1,700 followers which keeps increasing by the minute.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

5 things you need to know about John Dumelo's son 5 things you need to know about John Dumelo's son
Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new baby boy Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new baby boy
4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his son 4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his son
John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path
John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you
John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you teary John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you teary

Recommended Videos

Celebrity reactions to John Dumelo's new born baby Celebrity reactions to John Dumelo's new born baby
John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you
John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy



Top Articles

1 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet
2 Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shaybullet
3 4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his sonbullet
4 Iwan attacks Samini over Shatta Wale snubbullet
5 Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her 'son'bullet
6 Sarkodie is ‘envious and jealous’, I’ll make his career go...bullet
7 Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestialbullet
8 Shatta Wale replies Samini over snub at the album launchbullet
9 Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied...bullet
10 John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boybullet

Top Videos

1 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
2 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
3 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
4 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame...bullet
5 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
6 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their...bullet
7 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful...bullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private...bullet
10 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to...bullet

Celebrities

John Setor Dumelo and John Dumelo Jnr.
This lovely photo of John Dumelo and his newborn baby will break the Internet
Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses if they play his old song "Awurama"
Joselyn Dumas joins SCAI for sickle cell awareness walk on October 27
Joselyn Dumas embarks on sickle cell awareness campaign on October 27
I am one of the best performers Ghana has ever seen - Efya brags
X
Advertisement