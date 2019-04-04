Dumsor- a coined term for erratic power cuts in Ghana, is fast gaining its past glory as more and more celebrities add their voice to the recent happenings. And this is what Lydia Forson had to say about the .recent power ‘crisis’.

According to the actress, who shared her opinions via a tweet on her Twitter page, there is no need to fret for the dreaded Dumsor is not back. She described recent unstable power supply as governments attempt to get us to spend quality time with each other.

She wrote, “DUMSOR is not back. This is just the government’s attempt at getting us to spend quality time with each other and less time on our phones. It’s also a great time to try to have children- you can concentrate without distraction.”

READ ALSO: Yvonne Nelson threatens to stage another #DumsorMustStop demonstration

Lydia Forson, who is known for her strong opinions and tough skin seems to be taking sides or not?