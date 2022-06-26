Duncan Williams and others on National Cathedral board must resign over theft claims - A Plus

The political activist emphasized that the National Cathedral project has been shrouded in too many unhealthy matters and the respected people on the board must speak out in order to distance themselves from the scandals.

Pulse Ghana

“The first day I met Archbishop Duncan Williams… he is a great guy and one of the pillars of this country but my father the archbishop is quiet over these Cathedral issues, he must speak up. Dag Heward-Mills (must speak)," he said.

A Plus was speaking on United Showbiz where he continued that “if it true that people are stealing funds, they shouldn’t be part of the board. Because if we are building a temple for God and you are all donating your service for free and people are being corrupt on the side".

"Eastwood Anaba, Madam Joyce Aryee … it is not going well,” A Plus emphasized.

The National Cathedral project has come under intense public scrutiny after it was revealed that state funds are being used for the project described as President Akufo-Addo’s personal promise to God.

ece-auto-gen

According to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, nearly GH₵200 million of the taxpayers’ money has so far been spent on the project yet construction works on the Cathedral site have stalled due to the unavailability of funds.