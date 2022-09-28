RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DWP’s Afrobeast reveals details of how they were contracted to perform at Global Citizen Festival

Dorcas Agambila

Music fans thronged the Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday, September 24, 2022, for the 10th Global Citizen Festival which was held for the first time in Ghana.

The show saw a host of artists both from home soil as well as the diaspora come together to serve patrons with electrifying performances as well as raise funds to end extreme poverty.

One of the major highlights of the show was the performance from award-winning American RnB singer Usher, and Ghanaian dance group DWP Academy.

One of the leaders of the group, Afrobeast has narrated how they were contracted to share the stage with one of the world’s biggest musicians.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Afrobeast narrated that he was contacted by one of Usher’s choreographers.

According to him, Usher and his team wanted to connect with the crowd using Afrobeats’ dance moves like the ones DWP displays in their videos on social media.

“I got a DM from one of Usher’s choreographers, and she said they have followed our works and wanted to connect with the local talents.

“She said that Usher had a show in Ghana and they wanted us (DWP) to incorporate the afrobeats style with his sound and rhythm. So we accepted it and we did it.”

Afrobeast, who choreographed the performance with Usher went ahead to give credit to his other group member who all contributed to making their performance successful.

"Since my specialty is choreographing for people, I accepted to do it but I had help from my group (DWP) and we did this together".

Dance with Purpose (DWP) is a dance school located at the Lizzy Sports Complex in East Legon.

The group dedicates three sessions each week to coaching young talented dancers of different ages with diverse backgrounds in various moves of African beats and rhythms to become top-class dancers.

The group has featured in numerous top-class music videos including Beyonce’s Already which features Ghana’s Dancehall King Shatta Wale.

