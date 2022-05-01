RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

E-Levy deductions begin today; Yvonne Nelson joins social media to lament

Selorm Tali

The implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) has kicked off today, May 1st 2022.

E-levy cake
This means from today a rate of 1.5% will be imposed on all electronic transactions above GH¢100.00. The E-Levy rollout comes in accordance with the controversial passage of the bill on 29th March 2022 with H.E Nana Addo assenting it on 31st March.

As announced by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the implementation begins today. Checks by many MOMO users have confirmed that the E-Levy deduction has taken effect, as such, social media users have been reacting.

GRA release notice on E-Levy implementation
Accordingly, Netizens have been expressing their thoughts on the new tax which many opposed, yet the government insisted it's a necessary solution to generate income domestically to build Ghana's economy.

"MORE money for the politicians ( and their families and side pieces ) SMALL money for the People ( Ghanaians who stay in long queues / scorching sun to vote ) Same ol’ story," the Ghanaian actress tweeted.

See the tweets below for more of what some tweeps have been saying so far.

