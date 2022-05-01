E-Levy deductions begin today; Yvonne Nelson joins social media to lament

As announced by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the implementation begins today. Checks by many MOMO users have confirmed that the E-Levy deduction has taken effect, as such, social media users have been reacting.

Pulse Ghana

Accordingly, Netizens have been expressing their thoughts on the new tax which many opposed, yet the government insisted it's a necessary solution to generate income domestically to build Ghana's economy.

"MORE money for the politicians ( and their families and side pieces ) SMALL money for the People ( Ghanaians who stay in long queues / scorching sun to vote ) Same ol’ story," the Ghanaian actress tweeted.