This means from today a rate of 1.5% will be imposed on all electronic transactions above GH¢100.00. The E-Levy rollout comes in accordance with the controversial passage of the bill on 29th March 2022 with H.E Nana Addo assenting it on 31st March.
E-Levy deductions begin today; Yvonne Nelson joins social media to lament
The implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) has kicked off today, May 1st 2022.
As announced by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the implementation begins today. Checks by many MOMO users have confirmed that the E-Levy deduction has taken effect, as such, social media users have been reacting.
Accordingly, Netizens have been expressing their thoughts on the new tax which many opposed, yet the government insisted it's a necessary solution to generate income domestically to build Ghana's economy.
"MORE money for the politicians ( and their families and side pieces ) SMALL money for the People ( Ghanaians who stay in long queues / scorching sun to vote ) Same ol’ story," the Ghanaian actress tweeted.
See the tweets below for more of what some tweeps have been saying so far.
