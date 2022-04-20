According to the actor, who is a staunch advocate for the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, President President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has spent the loans he has acquired since he gained the mandate to lead the country on luxury.
E-Levy is senseless - Mr. Beautiful fumes at gov’t
Actor, Mr. Beautiful, has described the yet to be implemented Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) as non-sensical.
“In the history of Ghana, Nana Addo has borrowed huge sums of money but has wasted all those monies frivolously.”
The actor, known legally as Clement Bonney, said this on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.
He continued that; the government will also waste the monies that will be accrued from the E-Levy because they have not showed the commitment to be transparent and accountable.
“The little money left in the mobile money accounts of Ghanaians too you are eagerly following it up to go and waste it… If the sheep that went for grazing haven’t returned how then do you send more sheep to go and do same? So, E-levy is pure nonsense,” he fumed.
The implementation of the E-Levy will start on the first of May this year.
This is after President Akufo-Addo assented the Bill into law last month. Parliament approved the Bill regardless of the agitations of by the Ghanaian public.
