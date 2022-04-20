E-Levy is senseless - Mr. Beautiful fumes at gov’t

“In the history of Ghana, Nana Addo has borrowed huge sums of money but has wasted all those monies frivolously.”

The actor, known legally as Clement Bonney, said this on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

He continued that; the government will also waste the monies that will be accrued from the E-Levy because they have not showed the commitment to be transparent and accountable.

“The little money left in the mobile money accounts of Ghanaians too you are eagerly following it up to go and waste it… If the sheep that went for grazing haven’t returned how then do you send more sheep to go and do same? So, E-levy is pure nonsense,” he fumed.

The implementation of the E-Levy will start on the first of May this year.