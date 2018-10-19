Pulse.com.gh logo
Eastwood Anaba advised me to attend Reign Album launch - Stonebwoy

According to Stonebwoy, ever since he met Eastwood Anaba, founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM) it has been so amazing.

play

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy says Rev Eastwood Anaba convinced him to attend Shatta Wale’s Reign Album Launch over the weekend.

According to Stonebwoy, ever since he met Eastwood Anaba, founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM) it has been so amazing.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM the Bawaasaba hitmaker stated “Since I met him the advice was so amazing. He is the reason I took that action over the weekend. He sounded it again.”

Music is bigger than all of us, we will die and leave music” he added.

Eastwood Anaba during one of his sermons told his congregation that he listens to Stonebwoy.

Pastor Eastwood Anaba eulogised the Ashaiman-based musician, “I listen to the man and it was almost as if I was listening to a professor from a university at that young age.”

