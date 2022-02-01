First coined by Ghanaian Hypeman and MC, Berimaseanbills, EBONNNN, has gained popularity amongst the Ghanaian entertainment and nightlife industry as the most addictive term to communicate coolness, swag, finesse, good vibes and positive compliments.
'EBONNN' - how the trending Twi phrase is connecting the diaspora Beyond the Return
EBONNNN is now everywhere. The term is a street jargon that is fast becoming on social media and even crossing borders.
The ubiquitous phrase is derived from a Twi word that historically infers something smells bad or has a scent but altered the meaning to "Smelling Good". Ebonnn (smelling good) is about spreading positive compliments, living your best life and being unapologetically yourself.
Ebonnn has recently been adopted by renowned American rappers Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa after they visited Ghana during the Christmas holidays.
Ghanaian artists like KingPromise, Killbeatz, Darkovibes, Efya, Gyakie, IPhxneDJ, BlackSherif, Smallgod, DJ Pee Raven, DJ K Crack and among other artists, DJs, and Hypemen have all adopted the catchphrase.
Fans and party-goers have used the term in the coolest of ways one could think of which has influenced the Ghanaian millennial and Gen Z culture.
As the catchphrase keeps familiarizing itself in the world and the entertainment industry, Berimaseanbills sees the phrase bridging cultures between Ghana and the U.S., especially coming off this year's Beyond the Return. A continued celebration of encouragement for members of the African Diaspora to return home to Ghana's celebration following the successful "The Year of the Return" in 2019.
Berimaseanbills states "Ebonnn highlights the Hype-men and MCs in the industry's ability to curate a good time at parties, music concerts and in everyday life." He is excited to bring Ebonnn to the US audience and for them to experience all Ghana entertainment and nightlife has to offer.
