Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Ebony’s legacy cannot be preserved without Bullet – Captain Planet


Singer Ebony’s legacy cannot be preserved without Bullet – Captain Planet

According to Captain Planet, it will be difficult to preserve the late Ebony’s legacy if her former manager is sidelined.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Celebrated Hiplife/hip-pop artiste, Captain Planet has charged the father of the late Ebony to resolve his differences with his daughter’s former manager, Bullet.

According to Captain Planet, it will be difficult to preserve the late Ebony’s legacy if her former manager is sidelined.

The Father of the late Ebony, Nana Opoku Kwarteng has been in the media accusing Bullet of cheating him.

Bullet has also came out to debunk allegation and resign as the late Ebony’s manager and further stated that he will reveal some deep secrets soon.

Captain Planet play Captain Planet

 

READ MORE: Kumawood's Maame Serwaa celebrates 19th birthday

Speaking in an interview on TV3, Captain Planet called on Nana Opoku Kwarteng and Bullet to settle their differences.

Bullet and Ebony's dad Nana Opoku Kwarteng should sit up and resolve this issue amicably because of the legacy that ebony left behind that they are trying to protect. That legacy cannot be protected without Bullet,” Captain Planet said.

“He knows everything about Ebony, he has all the requirements, so Bullet can decide to be part or not be part and it won’t affect him, but he will still get that glory as the first manager that managed a female artiste to win Artist of the Year,” he added.

The hiplife musician stated that it is Mr Kwarteng’s responsibility to make sure his late daughter’s legacy remains forever.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tiffany: Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singer Tiffany Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singer
Lilwin: Kumawood actor enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpo Lilwin Kumawood actor enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpo
Photos: Kumawood's Maame Serwaa celebrates 19th birthday Photos Kumawood's Maame Serwaa celebrates 19th birthday
VIDEO: I made a loss from Ebony's funeral - Nana Opoku Kwarteng VIDEO I made a loss from Ebony's funeral - Nana Opoku Kwarteng
VIDEO: Ebony is resting well - Father VIDEO Ebony is resting well - Father
Mr&Mrs: All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husband Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husband

Recommended Videos

Video: Rapper Medikal gifts GHC 50K cash to his mom Video Rapper Medikal gifts GHC 50K cash to his mom
Fella Makafui: Actress turns 23 and unveils the 7-bedroom house she is building Fella Makafui Actress turns 23 and unveils the 7-bedroom house she is building
Video: Ebony Reigns' father on Atuu show Video Ebony Reigns' father on Atuu show



Top Articles

1 Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husbandbullet
2 Photos Kumawood's Maame Serwaa celebrates 19th birthdaybullet
3 Amandzeba Fiifi Smith Showbiz critic predicts doom for Becca’s marriagebullet
4 VIDEO I made a loss from Ebony's funeral - Nana Opoku Kwartengbullet
5 Wedding Bells Yvonne Nelson and Blakk Cedi send coded birthday...bullet
6 Sexy Body 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African printsbullet
7 Tiffany Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singerbullet
8 Photos 5 Ghanaian celebrities spotted with expensive carsbullet
9 Wow! Nana Aba Anamoah appointed as the Public Relations...bullet
10 Lilwin Kumawood actor enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpobullet

Related Articles

Sexy Body 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African prints
Enough! Let Ebony rest in peace, instead of pieces
Photos Ghanaians think John Dumelo has pot belly after marriage
Artiste Manager Bullet to reveal ‘deep things’ about the late Ebony’s father
Wedding Bells Yvonne Nelson and Blakk Cedi send coded birthday wishes to Becca
Press Release Bullet severs ties with late Ebony; hands over all unreleased songs to her father
Wow! Nana Aba Anamoah appointed as the Public Relations Office for Sarkcess music
Patapeezy Very soon I will become a father — Patapaa
Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husband
Amandzeba Fiifi Smith Showbiz critic predicts doom for Becca’s marriage

Top Videos

1 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
2 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
3 Video Ebony Reigns' father on Atuu showbullet
4 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia Schwarzeneggerbullet
5 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
6 Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease...bullet
7 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet
8 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James...bullet
9 Video Daddy Lumba Jnr runs to Bishop Obinimbullet
10 Video I can't date a man without a car - Moeshabullet

Celebrities

Very soon I will become a father — Patapaa
Patapeezy Very soon I will become a father — Patapaa
M.anifest
M.anifest Rapper outlined the qualities he expects in a woman
8 male celebrities beard we’re crushing on
Beard Gang 8 male celebrities beard we’re crushing on
Bullet,the late Ebony Reign and the father of Ebony Mr Kwarteng
Enough! Let Ebony rest in peace, instead of pieces