Celebrated Hiplife/hip-pop artiste, Captain Planet has charged the father of the late Ebony to resolve his differences with his daughter’s former manager, Bullet.

According to Captain Planet, it will be difficult to preserve the late Ebony’s legacy if her former manager is sidelined.

The Father of the late Ebony, Nana Opoku Kwarteng has been in the media accusing Bullet of cheating him.

Bullet has also came out to debunk allegation and resign as the late Ebony’s manager and further stated that he will reveal some deep secrets soon.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, Captain Planet called on Nana Opoku Kwarteng and Bullet to settle their differences.

“Bullet and Ebony's dad Nana Opoku Kwarteng should sit up and resolve this issue amicably because of the legacy that ebony left behind that they are trying to protect. That legacy cannot be protected without Bullet,” Captain Planet said.

“He knows everything about Ebony, he has all the requirements, so Bullet can decide to be part or not be part and it won’t affect him, but he will still get that glory as the first manager that managed a female artiste to win Artist of the Year,” he added.

The hiplife musician stated that it is Mr Kwarteng’s responsibility to make sure his late daughter’s legacy remains forever.