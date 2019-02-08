Ebony in an interview conducted about two years ago has mentioned that she was 21 years old, however, she was reported to have died at 20, exactly a year ago.

Clearing the air on the conflict about her real age, Bullet, her then Manager has told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM that the singer intentionally lied about her age.

According to Bullet, the “Kupe” singer confirmed to him that she didn’t want people to know she is that young and she also thought that the Rufftown Records C.E.O wouldn’t have also wanted to work with her should he be aware of her real age.

The late Dancehall star born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng died at age 20 some few days to her next birthday and later won 2018's VGMAs Artiste of the year posthumously.

