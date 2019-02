Ever since the passing of her daughter, Ebony Reigns, she has rarely been seen around until today that pulse.com.gh has sighted this ‘slay’ photo of Mama Ebony.

The photo also came with some videos of the late musician’s mother dancing to the latest song of her late daughter which is said to have been released by the Opoku-Kwarteng family.

Senior sister to Ebony, Happy Opoku-Kwarteng, shared the picture and video of their mum to wish her a happy birthday.

Watch it below