RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

ECG disconnects ailing veteran actor William Addo’s ‘light’ over GHC5,000 unpaid bills

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ailing Ghanaian veteran actor William Addo is currently with no electricity as Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnects his electricity over GHC5,000 debt.

William Addo
William Addo

According to William, who lives at Tefle in the Volta Region, he has no electricity in his house because he owes ECG over 5,000 cedis.

Recommended articles

William Addo, popularly known as Akpatse, disclosed this during an interview on Citi TV this week.

He also detailed other challenges he has been facing since retiring from the Ghana movie industry.

The untold, harrowing story of veteran actors from Ghana's golden age of movie production

William got candid about the struggles he has been through since going totally blind 5 years ago, saying “Occasionally, there are other ailments that come into play.”

“Last time, I was rushed to the hospital for cardiac arrest and had to spend 6 days there. It was not easy at all because I almost went (died) just like that” he further added.

Through the interview, Akpatse appealed to the public to support him to start a corn mill business (known locally as nika-nika), which according to him, will provide a sustainable source of income to fund his medical bills.

Respected as one of the pioneers of the film industry in the 90s and early 2000s, William is famed for his roles in movies like Death After Birth, Chronicles of Odumkrom: The Headmaster, Children of the Mountain and GTV Thursday Theatre.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘I'm just like wow!’ - Tiwa Savage on receiving her own sextape from blackmailer (WATCH)

Tiwa Savage

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks 'mad Sam George' over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

Mother of Ghanaian transgender attacks Sam George over anti-LGBTQ bill (WATCH)

‘Yaw Tog wants to go to nursing training’ - Black Sherif

Yaw Tog and Black Sherif

'He didn't know her father was Nana Addo when they met' - Kofi Jumah on son's marriage

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)