Eddie Nartey speaks after reconciling with '20 years apart' biological dad

He disclosed that he "never had a relationship" with his biological father as he was never present in his life. In an interview with Nkonkonsa.com earlier in February, he recounted that his father "molested him verbally."

"My father didn't accept the responsibility of the pregnancy, so it was more or less it's not me or it's my issue. But then my grandmother which is his mother came to accept everything on his behalf because he was the last child and he had senior brothers who had gone to the University and everything, and perhaps he was the stubborn one and he had gone to get a girl pregnant," he said.

"So, [yo] it's not me; you get what I'm saying. So, we never had that relationship. I grew up with mum and all of that and I have had terrible experiences with him physically, [you know] things that he told me as a kid and all of that were not pleasant," he said.

However, in a recent post, Eddie has disclosed that he has now reconciled with his father after 20 years. The reunion happened on his birthday.