Edem is worried about how Ghanaian artistes treat each other


The rapper stated how sad it is that Ghanaian artistes are quick to like photos of foreign stars but fail to do same for fellow stars right here in Ghana.

Award-winning musician and leader of VRMG, Ayigbe Edem can't fathom why Ghanaian musicians refuse to support their own even in the simplest ways.

According to the 'Fokoloyor' hitmaker, how can they then expect any real help from any of such artiste if they have refused to support by just the click of a button?

In a current tweet, the musician stated how sad it is that Ghanaian artistes are quick to like photos of foreign stars but fail to do same for fellow stars right here in Ghana.

"Ghanaian Artiste Go fit like all American and Nigerian Stars dem pictures for Instagram,But can’t do same for their own brother for in backyard...Common tap of a button.So imagine if he/she has to support you or help you.Soo sad,"he wrote.

Edem has released a new songs title "Fokoloyor" which means "Fuck You All” to all critics.

