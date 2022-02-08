Edward Enninful: Ghanaian fashion icon set to marry longtime boyfriend (PHOTOS)

The globally famous fashion editor is set to wed his fiancé, Alec Maxwell, who has been his partner for some years now.

According to Daily Mail UK, the Vogue editor and his partner, a filmmaker, are expected to host some 300 guests at the stately home in Wiltshire and it will be a star-dubbed ceremony.

The outlet says the likes of British football icon, David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham will be among the creme de la creme wedding guests. Donatella Versace, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Moss and many more are also set to be at the wedding.

A report by Daily Mail says a source has hinted that the upcoming union will be crowned as the wedding of the year because of the class and high taste fashion it will ooze.

Edward Kobina Enninful is a Ghanaian from Enyan Denkyira in the Central Region. He relocated to Ladbroke Grove, London in his teens with his parents and siblings. At age 18, he was appointed as a fashion director of the British fashion magazine i-D.

From Kendall to Naomi Campbell, Edward has worked with most of the globally a-list models and fashion icons you can think of. His work in the British fashion space built him a high reputation, hence, in August 2017, he landed a job as the first Black editor of British Vogue, a position he holds to date.

See photos of him with his fiancé below.

Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwell Pulse Ghana