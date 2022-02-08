RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Edward Enninful: Ghanaian fashion icon set to marry longtime boyfriend (PHOTOS)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Edward Enninful is set to walk down the aisle with the love of his life as he turns 50.

Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwell
Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwell

The Ghanaian fashion icon who is historically the first Black British Vogue editor will mark his golden jubilee birthday on February 22. According to British tabloids, one of the things Edward is doing to mark his birth is to finally tie the knot.

Recommended articles

The globally famous fashion editor is set to wed his fiancé, Alec Maxwell, who has been his partner for some years now.

Edward Enninful and Naomi Campbell at the new Vogue party
Edward Enninful and Naomi Campbell at the new Vogue party ece-auto-gen

According to Daily Mail UK, the Vogue editor and his partner, a filmmaker, are expected to host some 300 guests at the stately home in Wiltshire and it will be a star-dubbed ceremony.

The outlet says the likes of British football icon, David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham will be among the creme de la creme wedding guests. Donatella Versace, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Moss and many more are also set to be at the wedding.

Victoria and David Beckham
Victoria and David Beckham ece-auto-gen

A report by Daily Mail says a source has hinted that the upcoming union will be crowned as the wedding of the year because of the class and high taste fashion it will ooze.

Edward Kobina Enninful is a Ghanaian from Enyan Denkyira in the Central Region. He relocated to Ladbroke Grove, London in his teens with his parents and siblings. At age 18, he was appointed as a fashion director of the British fashion magazine i-D.

From Kendall to Naomi Campbell, Edward has worked with most of the globally a-list models and fashion icons you can think of. His work in the British fashion space built him a high reputation, hence, in August 2017, he landed a job as the first Black editor of British Vogue, a position he holds to date.

See photos of him with his fiancé below.

Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwell
Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwell Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwell Pulse Ghana
Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwell
Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwell Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwell Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Despite gifts two sisters mansion each as he marks his birthday (WATCH)

Despite gifts 2 sisters a house each

Here is the reason Shatta Wale 'attacked' Jackie Appiah in viral video

Jackie Appiah and Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale accuses Jackie Appiah of making money from 'totoworks' and not movies (WATCH)

Shatta Wale accuses Jackie Appiah of making money from 'totoworks' and not movies (WATCH)

Shock as Despite pulls out over $3m worth Bugatti in Accra as birthday gift (WATCH)

Shock Despite pulls out over $3m worth Bugatti Chiron in Accra as birthday gift (WATCH)