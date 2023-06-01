ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My dad would have slit my throat if he knew I was gay - Edward Enninful (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Renowned fashion editor Edward Enninful has opened up about growing up as a gay man.

Edward Enninful, British Vogue Editor
Edward Enninful, British Vogue Editor

The Ghanaian-British fashion icon who is currently the Editor of British has revealed that his father is homophobic. According to Edward, his father always threatened to slit the throat of gays should he site one in his house.

Recommended articles

In an interview with The Life of a CEO on YouTube, Enninful reflected on his early realization of his sexuality and the impact it had on his relationship with his father.

Edward Enninful
Edward Enninful Business Insider USA

"I knew I was gay from when I was young, and if my dad would have known, he would have slit my throat," he revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vogue Editor added that his father's homophobic comments and threats pervaded their household. "He would say things like, 'Oh my God, if I knew any gay person if any person enters my house, I will slit your throat.'"

Edward however disclosed that amidst his father's strong stance against homosexuality, he had a gay cousin, Michael who was living with them at the time. In the interview below, Edward added his father's contradictory attitudes towards homosexuality created a complex and conflicting atmosphere within their family.

"I mean, he would say things like that. Like, 'Oh my God, if I knew any gay person if any person enters my house, I will slit your throat,' but my cousin was living there, my cousin Michael, and he was gay," he said.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fella Makafui and Shatta Wale

'Shatta Wale stopped me from ending my life' - Fella Makafui on sex tape controversy

Yaw Dabo

I did not lie about my age; I'm 24 years old - Yaw Dabo sets the record straight

DJ Cuppy shows off her father's new whip [Instagram]

DJ Cuppy shows off her billionaire dad’s Rolls-Royce in Monaco

Sheggz being a complete romantic [Twitter]

Sheggz surprises girlfriend, Bella with a trip to the Maldives