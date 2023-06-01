My dad would have slit my throat if he knew I was gay - Edward Enninful (WATCH)

In an interview with The Life of a CEO on YouTube, Enninful reflected on his early realization of his sexuality and the impact it had on his relationship with his father.

Business Insider USA

"I knew I was gay from when I was young, and if my dad would have known, he would have slit my throat," he revealed.

The Vogue Editor added that his father's homophobic comments and threats pervaded their household. "He would say things like, 'Oh my God, if I knew any gay person if any person enters my house, I will slit your throat.'"

Edward however disclosed that amidst his father's strong stance against homosexuality, he had a gay cousin, Michael who was living with them at the time. In the interview below, Edward added his father's contradictory attitudes towards homosexuality created a complex and conflicting atmosphere within their family.