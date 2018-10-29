Pulse.com.gh logo
Efia Odo clears air on boyfriend cheating rumours

Efia Odo’s estranged boyfriend Kweku Reveloe was seen on a date with a beautiful lady sparking cheating rumours. But the slay queen cum TV presenter says otherwise.

  • Published:
Efia Odo clears air on boyfriend cheating rumours play

Efia odo, Reveloe and his date

If you flaunt your relationship on social media, then you should be ready to have your business all over the place. Despite what is going around, Efia Odo says her boyfriend is not cheating.

During the weekend, a video popped up on Instagram of Efia Odo’s boyfriend Kweku Reveloe out and about with another lady. Kweku, playing the role of a perfect gentleman pulled out a chair for the mystery lady to sit.

READ ALSO: I’m a Celebrity and not a Slay Queen – Efia Odo

Even though details of the meeting was unknown, people chose to fuss about that little detail and ridicule Efia Odo with cheating speculations. But the Kwese sports presenter replied in the comment section which sent a clear message that their love nest is still tightly interwoven.

Even though Efia Odo has deleted all their pictures together from Instagram, she still maintains the relationship is solid. play

Efia Odo's comment

 

Her comment seemed to create more speculation because Instagram users pointed out that she had deleted all pictures of them together from her Instagram page. Maybe she wants her relationship private now or taking a cue from Chris Attoh and Damilola.

Anyways from the horses own mouth, team E-loe is still going strong.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram

Aww Efia Odo#emo#4oCZ##s Boo Is So Romantic: Whilst His Girlfriend Is Looking Hot In Accra, He Took Another Lady In Kumasi Out And Treated Her Like Efia [See] #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## Reveloe who is publicly known as the boyfriend of Efia Odo is a very caring and romantic man. Whilst his girlfriend, went all sexy on us, wearing a hot dress that 40% covers her body, he took another lady who was nicely dressed in a kente-print dress out. Being romantic as seen in this video obtained by @FameBugs, Reveloe at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi, treated this lady like he would treat Efia Odo. He pulled a chair for his date to comfortably sit down before enjoying their outing together. We aren#emo#4oCZ##t saying anything, we are only saying he is very romantic. Y#emo#4oCZ##all know this could be his sister, friend, one of his Baby Mommas or even a business partner. Or what#emo#4oCZ##s your thought? ____________________________________________________ #FameBugs #Ghana #EfiaOdo #Reveloe #Boyfriend #Girlfriend #Sexy #Kente #Dating #Kumasi #Accra #Ghanaian #Celebrities #Gossip #Enews #FameBugs

A post shared by FameBugs (@famebugs) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

