Efia Odo clears air on boyfriend cheating rumours

Efia Odo’s estranged boyfriend Kweku Reveloe was seen on a date with a beautiful lady sparking cheating rumours. But the slay queen cum TV presenter says otherwise.
During the weekend, a video popped up on Instagram of Efia Odo’s boyfriend Kweku Reveloe out and about with another lady. Kweku, playing the role of a perfect gentleman pulled out a chair for the mystery lady to sit.
Even though details of the meeting was unknown, people chose to fuss about that little detail and ridicule Efia Odo with cheating speculations. But the Kwese sports presenter replied in the comment section which sent a clear message that their love nest is still tightly interwoven.
Her comment seemed to create more speculation because Instagram users pointed out that she had deleted all pictures of them together from her Instagram page. Maybe she wants her relationship private now or taking a cue from Chris Attoh and Damilola.
Anyways from the horses own mouth, team E-loe is still going strong.
