Efia Odo clears air on boyfriend cheating rumours

If you flaunt your relationship on social media, then you should be ready to have your business all over the place. Despite what is going around, Efia Odo says her boyfriend is not cheating.

During the weekend, a video popped up on Instagram of Efia Odo’s boyfriend Kweku Reveloe out and about with another lady. Kweku, playing the role of a perfect gentleman pulled out a chair for the mystery lady to sit.

Even though details of the meeting was unknown, people chose to fuss about that little detail and ridicule Efia Odo with cheating speculations. But the Kwese sports presenter replied in the comment section which sent a clear message that their love nest is still tightly interwoven.

Her comment seemed to create more speculation because Instagram users pointed out that she had deleted all pictures of them together from her Instagram page. Maybe she wants her relationship private now or taking a cue from Chris Attoh and Damilola.

Anyways from the horses own mouth, team E-loe is still going strong.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: