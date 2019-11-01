The actress has been linked to having a secret affair with the young Ghanaian rapper. However, Efia keeps denying the rumour anytime she’s quizzed about. This time around, the actress has explained why she wouldn’t date the “Grind Day” rapper.

In a trailer to Abeiku Santana’s UTV “Atuu” show, he asked Efia once again if she has had anything to do with the 24-year-old rapper and she replied saying that “he is such an innocent kid, he is so innocent. I don’t want to spoil him”.

Talking about her ex-boyfriend, Kwaku Revloe, Efia Odo also spoke about why she doesn’t think it matters if she happens to date anyone who has children with another woman. Watch the trailer below.