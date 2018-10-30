Pulse.com.gh logo
Efia Odo deletes photos of boyfriend Kweku Reveloe from Instagram

During a trolling session, one Instagram user pointed out the fact that Efia Odo has deleted all photos and videos of Kweku Reveloe from her Instagram account (@efia_odo). So we just had to see for ourselves, and oh boy oh boy the story is true.

Efia Odo deletes photos of boyfriend Kweku Reveloe from Instagram play

Efia Odo and Kweku Reveloe

Seems this #stew got burnt too quickly? Anyways rumours of Efia Odo and Kweku’s breakup seems to be a done deal since the slay queen has deleted their loved-up photos on Instagram.

Recently social media was splashed with photos and videos of Kweku Reveloe, the gentleman Efia outdoor to the whole world as the love of her life, on a date with one stunning damsel. And of course, the vultures came for Efia. Calling her unsavoury names and pointing out the mystery babe was decently clothed and appeared more presentable.

SEE DELETED PHOTOS OF THE COUPLE HERE:

Efia Odo deletes photos of boyfriend Kweku Reveloe from Instagram play

Efia Odo and Kweku Reveloe

Efia Odo deletes photos of boyfriend Kweku Reveloe from Instagram play

Efia Odo and Kweku Reveloe

 

It was during such trolling that one Instagram user pointed out the fact that Efia Odo has deleted all photos and videos of Kweku Reveloe from her Instagram account (@efia_odo). So we just had to see for ourselves, and oh boy oh boy the story is true. Even captions got changed too. Strange much? Definitely, since it looked like they could never have enough of each other.

Could this ‘breakup’ be as a result of Kweku allegedly impregnating someone else whilst they were together? Or he just got tired of waiting to get a cookie from the cookie jar? Or felt he’s had enough of the teasing. Yep, it’s all pure speculations from now until we hear from the horses own mouth.

Efia Odo deletes photos of boyfriend Kweku Reveloe from Instagram play

Efia Odo and Kweku Reveloe

Efia Odo deletes photos of boyfriend Kweku Reveloe from Instagram play

Efia Odo and Kweku Reveloe
 

 

 

Anyways our hearts go out to Efia Odo. We all know how devastating a heartbreak can be not to talk about being dumped publicly.

