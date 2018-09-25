Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo

news

Actress and Tv presenter Efia Odo has shared a video of herself and boyfriend Kweku Revelo getting all romantic.

In a new video shared on Instagram by the actress, she proved that indeed she is super happy and excited about her love journey by sharing a kiss with her boyfriend after being asked to be all romantic in the video that by Gh Kwaku, popular Ghanaian blogger who filmed them.

This wouldn't be the first time the two have put their affection on display. The actress is known for constantly flaunting bits of their intimate moments on social media and has been advised by industry colleagues to desist from that.

READ ALSO:Efia Odo’s mum tells critics to leave her daughter alone in this video

According to Efia Odo, the boyfriend is a perfect man and has brought meaning to her live .



Hope the wedding bells will be ringing soon as the actress has started making ' noise ' with her newly found love on social media.