Efia Odo questions why fully clothed women search for men in the church

Some Ghanaians, especially on social media, accused her of dressing seductively and naked, a major reason why she is still without a man.

In response, Efia Odo quizzes why women, who are covered with clothes from head to toe, still throng churches and prayer camps in search of a man if she dresses nakedly.

Efia Odo said in a tweet on November 23, 2021, “People think I haven’t been able to settle down because I’m always “naked” on social media. So the why do fully clothed women go to church looking for husbands?”