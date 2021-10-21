Efia Odo responds to leaking her sex tape (VIDEO)

Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, is one celebrity who is critical about recording or having her sex tape.

The actress in responding to live Instagram feed, Efia Odo says her sex tape can never be leaked online and she does not even have one.

She said she rather exposed her boobs, adding those are the ones that will leak.

“I'm sorry I don’t have a sex video so nothing is leaking but these ‘titties’ (pressing her boobs) is leaking,” she said.

Efia Odo added that she will maintain size of her boobs because when she goes in for surgery to make it huge, Ghanaians will say her boobs are fake.

She believes Ghanaians are so annoying and will make anyone with small boobs and ass feel bad. She is going to allow that.

“If I get my boobs done, you guys will say oh her breast is fake. You people are so annoying when someone is trying to be natural then tryna make them feel bad for having a small boob or a little ass. No bi=ch , you not gonna make me feel bad.”

To her colleague ladies, Efia Odo says some of them are so dumb to recognize the right guy in front of them.