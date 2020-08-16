The actress who at countless times has mentioned that she is NOT a Christian has stated that she worships the sun because it gives life. Her comment has attracted reaction from her followers who are telling to rather God who created the sun others are saying she should worship water too because it gives life.

Her random tweet reads "I Worship the sun, it gives life." and a tweep with the handle @MuminSabutey replied her tweet saying that "worship the maker of the sun, he never goes off, he shines forever n always".

The comment attracted a reply from another Twitter user @wonderfulOsei who said: "@MuminSabutey the sun never goes off either". However, most fans believe Efia should reconsider her comment because it is God who makes the sunshine.

See the tweets below for more reactions