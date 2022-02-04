The actress has always been vocal when it comes to socio-political activism. She was heavily involved in the Fix The Country campaign which also saw her being arrested and bailed.
Efia Odo shades Prez Nana Addo as 'easily the worst Ghanaian president in history'
Efia Odo is once again voicing out against how the ruling NPP government is making life difficult for Ghanaians.
After some time, Efia Odo, however, shunned active engagement in matters about Ghanaian politics. According to her, her life has been threatened and her mother also begged her to stop.
According to Efia Odo, her mother also called her one dawn and was weeping on the phone to beg her to withdraw from the protest. “Apart from the attacks I was getting, what really made me stop was my mom called me Ghana time 5 am. She called me crying".
"She said she knows I mean well, but this thing I am doing is a dangerous game. So I should stop. People in America were asking if she doesn’t love her child? So my mom literally cried on the phone for one hour, begging me not to do this anymore.
“God knows I love my mom. Everything I do is for my mom. So she is the reason why I really stopped. So the death threats, I didn’t really care about them. I would have gone. I didn’t care about those death threats and acid threats. It was my mom that made me change my mind about the whole fix the country thing," she said in an interview last year.
Regardless, it seems the actress is back to political streets to make her voice heard among Ghanaians. Via a tweet today, she twisted the popular NPP campaign slogan, "4 More To Do More" to say that "4 more just to do more damage, smh".
After her tweet, she retweeted a tweet by a tweep that describes Nana Addo as Ghana's worst President ever.
A Twitter user, @Daarkflames, in reply to her "4 more just to do more damage, smh" tweet, wrote "easily the worst Ghanaian president in history. The cost of living in Ghana right now is crazy.. something must be done asap," and she retweeted it.
She also retweeted another Tweet that said "y'all need to continue voicing out cos the pain is felt by Ghanaians and not the ruling family. Nana Addo and his cohorts have misappropriated the state funds which has created a huge gap that needs urgent filling. This is why they are pushing so hard for the elevy".
