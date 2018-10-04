Efia Odo Shades Sister Afia for lying about her flight

Efia Odo shared another lady’s snap post which blasted the musician for claiming her economy class flight seat as hers
According to a popular celebrity gossip page, @famebugs, Efia Odo shared another lady’s snap post which blasted the musician for claiming her flight seat as hers. She mocked Sister Afia by saying, “Bow Wow challenge, why u lying sis … this is @rhodaneequaye seat.” For a little clarity, Bow Wow tried to claim ownership of a private jet he took photos in but it turned out to be for someone else.
Sister Afia we all know will be representing in a concert in the U.K. As with most celebrities she decided to share her time in the air with her fans. She shared a photo of a business class seat with the caption, long ass flight. This innocent post turned sour when another lady seated on the flight busted her for lying in her post.
The lady known as @rhodaneequaye who was seated in the business class said she saw the Jeje hitmaker pass by her seat to the economy section. So she is baffled that Sister Afia shared a photo of the business class seat claiming it as hers. “Is it by force madam? That’s my seat with two pillows … I fly both economy, premium and business. I haven’t reached 1 class yet! 3ny3 by force!” she wrote.
This whole drama is very characteristic as most celebrities portray deceptive lifestyles in the media.