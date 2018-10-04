Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Efia Odo Shades Sister Afia for lying about her flight


Slay Queen Efia Odo shades Sister Afia for lying about her flight

Efia Odo shared another lady’s snap post which blasted the musician for claiming her economy class flight seat as hers

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Efia Odo Shades Sister Afia for lying about her flight play

Efia Oda and Sister Afia

Just when we thought the feud between Sister Afia and Efia Odo was over, the slay queen burned the musician in a snap post.

According to a popular celebrity gossip page, @famebugs, Efia Odo shared another lady’s snap post which blasted the musician for claiming her flight seat as hers. She mocked Sister Afia by saying, “Bow Wow challenge, why u lying sis … this is @rhodaneequaye seat.” For a little clarity, Bow Wow tried to claim ownership of a private jet he took photos in but it turned out to be for someone else.

READ ALSO: “Don’t rejoice too much, you might look stupid again” - Fella Makafui shades Efia Odo

Sister Afia we all know will be representing in a concert in the U.K. As with most celebrities she decided to share her time in the air with her fans. She shared a photo of a business class seat with the caption, long ass flight. This innocent post turned sour when another lady seated on the flight busted her for lying in her post.

View this post on Instagram

Efia Odo Mocks Sista Afia Over #emo#4oCY##Stolen#emo#4oCZ## Business Class Seat On Board #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## Today, Sista Afia shared a photo of a business class seat on a plane and captioned it #emo#4oCc##long a*s flight#emo#4oCd##. Not knowing the seat was for another Slay Queen by name Rhoda Neequaye, who put the singer on blast for trying to claim ownership of her seat online. Rhoda via a snapchat post, revealed that she actually saw the #emo#4oCc##Jeje#emo#4oCd## singer passing by to the far back of the flight. This drama sure cant miss Efia Odo, so she shared Rhoda#emo#4oCZ##s snap and mocked Sista Afia for trying to pull a Bow Wow on us(Y#emo#4oCZ##all remember that Bow Wow incidence too?) Well, thing is, our Sista didn#emo#4oCZ##t exactly mentioned that it#emo#4oCZ##s her seat but y#emo#4oCZ##all know, if not for this expos#emo#w6g=##, we would have thought she flew business class to the U.K amidst this Ghana#emo#4oCZ##s economy that#emo#4oCZ##s not favouring even Shatta Wale to have a hit song. Fam, over to you [Swipe] for the details. ____________________________________________________ #FameBugs #Ghana #SistaAfia #EfiaOdo #Actress #Singer #BowWow #UK #BusinessClass #Slay #ShattaWale #SlayQueen #Ghanaian #Celebrities #Gossip #Enews #FameBugs

A post shared by FameBugs (@famebugs) on

 

The lady known as @rhodaneequaye who was seated in the business class said she saw the Jeje hitmaker pass by her seat to the economy section. So she is baffled that Sister Afia shared a photo of the business class seat claiming it as hers. “Is it by force madam? That’s my seat with two pillows … I fly both economy, premium and business. I haven’t reached 1 class yet! 3ny3 by force!” she wrote.

This whole drama is very characteristic as most celebrities portray deceptive lifestyles in the media.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Battle: An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown shuts up Archipalago Battle An American resident who wears Togo jeans – Rosemond Brown shuts up Archipalago
Video: Mzbel is not credible; she’s jobless - Counsellor Lutterodt Video Mzbel is not credible; she’s jobless - Counsellor Lutterodt
Celebrity Kids: First photos of Cardi B’s Daughter, Kulture hits the internet Celebrity Kids First photos of Cardi B’s Daughter, Kulture hits the internet
Mad House Vs Sm: Don't talk about dancehall when you are doing Kpalogo music- Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale Mad House Vs Sm Don't talk about dancehall when you are doing Kpalogo music- Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale
Drama: Pokello and Elikem divorce takes a new turn; wife challenges husband’s petition Drama Pokello and Elikem divorce takes a new turn; wife challenges husband’s petition
Video: Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Wale Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Wale

Recommended Videos

Kupe Challenge: Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance Kupe Challenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance
Celebrity News: Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’ Celebrity News Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’
Celebrity News: My future husband should be rich and handsome – MzVee Celebrity News My future husband should be rich and handsome – MzVee



Top Articles

1 Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a...bullet
2 Delta Air Lines Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to social...bullet
3 Video Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’bullet
4 Actor Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe Challenge in wigbullet
5 Sexy Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland, baits...bullet
6 Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five yearsbullet
7 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
8 Damilola Adegbite Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife...bullet
9 Video Kwaw Kese shows off house in response to Shatta Walebullet
10 Wow Maame Serwaa nominated for the first time at GOWA...bullet

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion...bullet
5 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
6 Video Kanye West to continue his 'Yandhi' album recording in...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta...bullet
8 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange...bullet
9 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
10 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s...bullet

Celebrities

Advise Look out for scholarships not money – Counsellor Lutterodt to DJ Switch’s parents
Video Funny Face to teach at Lilwin’s school
Many people will die if social media shuts down – John Dumelo
John Dumelo A lot of lives will be lost if social media shuts down – Actor
Shatta Wale fan tattoos his face on his back
Shatta Movement Shatta Wale fan tattoos his face on his back
X
Advertisement