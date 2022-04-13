RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Efia Odo shares experience on dating a fan; vows not to date any Nigerian again

Kofi Boateng

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo, says she has decided not to date any Nigerian man again after she had an affair with a fan of hers.

Efia Odo
Efia Odo

In a video, she is heard narrating how she dated a Nigerian fan, who she describes as a “stalker.”

According to her, the relationship lasted for eight months. She said the man’s behaviour was “crazy” and also lied about everything. As such, she has made the choice to stay away from Nigerian men.

She made these comments when she was asked about the craziest thing she has ever done in an interview.

“The craziest thing I’ve done is that I accidentally dated a fan. Not like a regular fan but this was a stalker fan. We dated about 8 months where, he literally lied about everything. Oh my God, I don’t even know how to begin and how to end. I will never date a Nigerian because that n*gger was crazy,” she said.

In 2018, Efia Odo made similar comments when she said she will never date any Ghanaian.

She couldn’t understand why someone will woo her with promises he knows he cannot fulfil and later leave her.

Kofi Boateng

