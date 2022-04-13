Efia Odo shares experience on dating a fan; vows not to date any Nigerian again

According to her, the relationship lasted for eight months. She said the man’s behaviour was “crazy” and also lied about everything. As such, she has made the choice to stay away from Nigerian men.

She made these comments when she was asked about the craziest thing she has ever done in an interview.

“The craziest thing I’ve done is that I accidentally dated a fan. Not like a regular fan but this was a stalker fan. We dated about 8 months where, he literally lied about everything. Oh my God, I don’t even know how to begin and how to end. I will never date a Nigerian because that n*gger was crazy,” she said.

In 2018, Efia Odo made similar comments when she said she will never date any Ghanaian.