Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim”

Always skimpy dressed, Efia Odo has made no qualms about her how comfortable she is showing off her nudity. So it came as a surprise when she shared a throwback video of herself signing in church.
Always skimpy dressed, she has made no qualms about her how comfortable she is showing off her nudity. So it came as a surprise when she shared a throwback video of herself signing in church.
READ ALSO: Actress Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana
She captioned the video with a touching message saying, “Most of you all don’t know how spiritually inclined I am and I blame myself … I am not perfect I have many flaws but I know my heart is good …”
But some are not having it and bluntly showed their scepticism through their comments.
When someone couldn't equate beautiful breast with church:
Others thought the temple of God should be covered:
A really insightful comment:
When savagery sets in:
Then they got plain and blunt:
View this post on Instagram
Most of y#emo#4oCZ##all don#emo#4oCZ##t know how Spiritually inclined I am and I blame myself. Lol this video was taken about 6 years ago ( when I was highly involved in church ), first time ever tying to sing in front of my church members. I can#emo#4oCZ##t sing but I dunno what happened that day my spirit was just on a different high. I#emo#4oCZ##m not perfect, I have soo many flaws, but I know that my heart is good and it#emo#4oCZ##s pure and I can only get better at life, One day at a time#emo#8J+Pvg==##Song I was singing was Matwen Awurade Anim One of my fave Churches: @holyfireny