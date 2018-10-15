Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim”

news

We all know how the slay queen turn TV presenter, Efia Odo became popular. But over the weekend an old video she shared suggested her present path is totally different from that before.

Always skimpy dressed, she has made no qualms about her how comfortable she is showing off her nudity. So it came as a surprise when she shared a throwback video of herself signing in church.

She captioned the video with a touching message saying, “Most of you all don’t know how spiritually inclined I am and I blame myself … I am not perfect I have many flaws but I know my heart is good …”

But some are not having it and bluntly showed their scepticism through their comments.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF EFIA ODO SIGNING IN CHURCH: