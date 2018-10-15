Pulse.com.gh logo
Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim”


Always skimpy dressed, Efia Odo has made no qualms about her how comfortable she is showing off her nudity. So it came as a surprise when she shared a throwback video of herself signing in church.

Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim” play

Efia Odo in Church

We all know how the slay queen turn TV presenter, Efia Odo became popular. But over the weekend an old video she shared suggested her present path is totally different from that before.

Always skimpy dressed, she has made no qualms about her how comfortable she is showing off her nudity. So it came as a surprise when she shared a throwback video of herself signing in church.

READ ALSO: Actress Efia Odo explains why she came to Ghana

She captioned the video with a touching message saying, “Most of you all don’t know how spiritually inclined I am and I blame myself … I am not perfect I have many flaws but I know my heart is good …”

But some are not having it and bluntly showed their scepticism through their comments.

When someone couldn't equate beautiful breast with church:

Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim” play

Instagram comment

Others thought the temple of God should be covered:

Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim” play

Instagram comment

A really insightful comment:

Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim” play

Instagram comment

 

When savagery sets in:

Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim” play

Instagram comment

Then they got plain and blunt:

Efia Odo takes us to church with Rev Mensah’s, “Matwen Awurade Anim” play

Instagram comment

 

WATCH THE VIDEO OF EFIA ODO SIGNING IN CHURCH:

 

