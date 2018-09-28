Pulse.com.gh logo
Efia Odo weeps and laments on the sad state Ghana finds itself


Poor State Efia Odo weeps and laments on the sad state Ghana finds itself

The actress does not seem to fathom why despite all the natural resources Ghana has, it should be in these difficulties we find ourselves.

play

Ghanaian actress cum Television presenter Efia Odo has lamented on Twitter for the sad state Ghana finds itself despite all the abundant natural resources.

The actress does not seem to fathom why despite all the natural resources Ghana has, it should be in these difficulties we find ourselves.

Reacting to the numerous problems Ghanaians are facing on her Twitter page, She wrote:

“Having all these natural resources and we are still poor”.

 

The post has received several reactions from several people, most of them share a particular opinion on the matter.

