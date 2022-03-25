Efua Sutherland Park allegedly sold - Reggie Rockstone reveals as ‘land guards assault’ his wife at the park (WATCH)

However, when he arrived at the park with his wife, Zilla Limann, to shoot, they were met by some hostile individuals who claimed to be security guards.

They prevented them from filming the park and snatched the phone Zilla was using to record the incident. Reggie has described the “context” in which the phone was snatched as an “assault.”

“Apparently, the daughter of Efua Sutherland is trying to fix the park so that the kids can have somewhere to play and it’s in the city and they can grow trees and make Ghana green.

“But some greedy folks are trying to buy the property. And rumors here say the property has already been bought, so these guys are acting like land guards.”

When he and his wife demanded the so-called security personnel to provide an ID that supports their claims, they “refused to show any ID.”

In the video seen by this reporter, the supposed security personnel were not in any apparel to corroborate their assertion.

Reggie pointed out that, the so-called security guards have been preventing people from filming the park for some time now, as a close associate of his also reported they “did the same thing to her.”

Although, he doesn’t want anybody to lose their job, Reggie said his wife is taking the matter very serious.

According to the Reggie his wife is "talking to a lawyer" to be advised on the appropriate action she should take.

“My wife has take-up the issue seriously. If you think about it, if she was alone can you imagine what they would have done to her?” Reggie said.

Reggie also shared some of his past experiences at the park.

“I have performed at that park. Some of the biggest hiplife concerts were on that park. When I was a child, the place was well furnished.”

However, according to him, what he witnessed at the park when he went to take the footage, the place was not pleasing.

“The place is full of junkies and it’s messed up. On top of that, it seems they are trying to sell it or it has been sold. Ghanaians really need to be vigilant,” he said.

This reporter called all the numbers on the website of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the ministry in charge of the park.

When none of the numbers went through, he reached out to the Korley Klortey Municipal Assembly.

He was able to talk to both the Secretary of the Municipal Head, Mabel and the Deputy Director of the Assembly, Amadu.