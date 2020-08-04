In a pulse.com.gh report yesterday, the leader Prophetic Hill Chapel disclosed that he has seen a worrying vision and the Ghanaian singer must urgently a man of God to overturn. "She should go and see a man of God to cover her and that’s all," he stated.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie

In response, Efya took to social media to denounce that she will not die. The singer did not just say by word of mouth because she as well took it into prayers with her family and she shared moments from her prayer session with her family.

In the video that was broadcasted from her Instagram live feature, the singer showed her fans that her celebrity, Nana Adwoa Awindor of Greetings From Abroad fame, was with her for the prayer session that also saw her uncles present.

Watch an excerpt from the session in the video below.