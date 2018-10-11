Efya discloses why most men can’t date her

news

Ghanaian musician Jane Awindor better known by her stage name Efya says men who are highly jealous can’t date her.

According to the “Until the Dawn” hitmaker, aside from not being a jealous person, her ideal man must have an interest in fashion.

The songstress made this revelation in an interview on JoyPrime.

Explaining further, she stated that the most important part is “dating a man who understands your line of work”

“It’s not easy being in the industry as a woman. I am not dating but I have been there. If you’re jealous you can’t be with me because I am too fly. My man has to look nicer and be abreast with fashion. It’s better if we compromise,” she said.

Efya is currently promoting her new singles 'Mamee' featuring Mr Eazi.