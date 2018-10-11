Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Efya discloses why most men can’t date her


Efya Singer discloses why most men can’t date her

According to the 'Until the Dawn' hitmaker, aside from not being a jealous person, her ideal man must have an interest in fashion.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian musician Jane Awindor better known by her stage name Efya says men who are highly jealous can’t date her.

According to the “Until the Dawn” hitmaker, aside from not being a jealous person, her ideal man must have an interest in fashion.

The songstress made this revelation in an interview on JoyPrime.

Explaining further, she stated that the most important part is “dating a man who understands your line of work”

play

 

READ MORE: Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC

“It’s not easy being in the industry as a woman. I am not dating but I have been there. If you’re jealous you can’t be with me because I am too fly. My man has to look nicer and be abreast with fashion. It’s better if we compromise,” she said.

Efya is currently promoting her new singles 'Mamee' featuring Mr Eazi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Friendship Goals: 10 beautiful photos of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale before the diss song Friendship Goals 10 beautiful photos of Sarkodie and Shatta Wale before the diss song
My Advice: Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC
Photos: 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song Photos 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song
Social media reactions: Here is what Ghanaians are saying about Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale Social media reactions Here is what Ghanaians are saying about Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale
Wendy Shay: Singer squeezes her 'boobs' live on camera Wendy Shay Singer squeezes her 'boobs' live on camera
Singer: I’ve not spoken to my father for twelve years now – Kelvyn Boy Singer I’ve not spoken to my father for twelve years now – Kelvyn Boy

Recommended Videos

Celeb Beef: Celebrities react to Sarkodie's ADVICE (Shatta Wale diss) Celeb Beef Celebrities react to Sarkodie's ADVICE (Shatta Wale diss)
Menzgold Woes: I fear Zylofon Media may suffer – Stonebwoy Menzgold Woes I fear Zylofon Media may suffer – Stonebwoy
Celebrity Wealth: Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafui Celebrity Wealth Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafui



Top Articles

1 Small Girl With Big God Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafuibullet
2 Hot Video Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and backbullet
3 Fella Makafui Actress breaks silence on alleged cheating with Medikalbullet
4 Rapper Ayigbe Edem breaks the Internet with gorgeous family photobullet
5 Social media reactions Here is what Ghanaians are saying about...bullet
6 My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBCbullet
7 Photos 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie...bullet
8 Video Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance...bullet
9 Video Watch Pastor Chris kill the “Shaku Shaku” dance at...bullet
10 Table Manners Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram...bullet

Related Articles

Video Watch Pastor Chris kill the “Shaku Shaku” dance at his daughter's wedding
Small Girl With Big God Here are all the businesses owned by Fella Makafui
Kwaw Kese I have not stopped smoking marijuana – Rapper
Jezz! Shatta Wale's songs sounds like ‘toilet’ – David Oscar
Singer I’ve not spoken to my father for twelve years now – Kelvyn Boy
Wendy Shay Singer squeezes her 'boobs' live on camera
Rapper Ayigbe Edem breaks the Internet with gorgeous family photo
Social media reactions Here is what Ghanaians are saying about Sarkodie's diss song to Shatta Wale
Photos 9 times Shatta Wale wore the ‘Alumi’ blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song
My Advice Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale featured on BBC

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion...bullet
5 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 Video I will not pay any Ghanaian video director to shoot my...bullet
8 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange...bullet
9 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not...bullet
10 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old...bullet

Celebrities

Jezz! Shatta Wale's songs sounds like ‘toilet’ – David Oscar
Kwaw Kese I have not stopped smoking marijuana – Rapper
Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'
WorkAndPay Stonebwoy hasn’t paid me for ‘Mane Me’ beat – Producer
X
Advertisement